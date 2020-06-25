Formal legal action has begun against Celtic Football Club in connection with allegations of historic child abuse.

The 'ground-breaking' legal action has been described as 'highly significant' by lawyers representing the alleged victim.

They claim they were a victim of an abuser at Celtic Boys Club.

Thompsons Solicitors Scotland is representing more than 20 alleged victims of the Celtic Boys Club scandal, and says they will argue that they 'are owed nothing by Celtic'.

Patrick McGuire, partner with Thompsons Solicitors, said: “I have spent much time in the company of men who as children were horribly abused by Celtic and Celtic Boys club employees.

"Their testimony breaks my heart and as a father myself it makes my blood run cold.

"We are now in a position where Celtic’s management will appear in court to argue that these victims are owed nothing by Celtic. Shame on them."

The case will be heard in the Court of Session in the coming months.

In February this year, Celtic said in a statement: “Celtic Football Club is appalled by any form of historic abuse and has great sympathy for those who suffered abuse and for their families.

"The club is very sorry that these events took place. The abuse of young people is an abhorrent crime."