An investigation has been launched after a cargo ship ran aground at the entrance to a Scots harbour.

NorthLink's MV Arrow became trapped at the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour on Thursday after returning from Lerwick, Shetland at around 7.30am.

Images show the vessel partially out of the water, and eyewitnesses report small boats in the area attempt to assist and free the ship.

The local coastguard says no injuries have been reported.

HeraldScotland: Picture: Fubar NewsPicture: Fubar News

Serco NorthLink says a full investigation has now been launched.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that the chartered MV Arrow freight vessel ran aground upon entering Aberdeen Harbour at approximately 7.30am today.

"There were no reported injuries or risk to the environment and the vessel has since been freed and proceeded to its normal berth.

“We are working with Aberdeen Harbour Board, the vessel’s owners and the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation.”