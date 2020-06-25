Virgin Media customers across the UK are experiencing issues with broadband and mobile phone connections.

More than 10,000 people reported problems this morning with the provider, with website DownDetector showing most issues in London.

People in the UK's other major cities including Birmingham and Edinburgh are also reportedly experiencing problems.

Virgin Media have confirmed the issues, and say there were also issues with their TV service, which should now be restored.

On Twitter, they said: "We’re aware that some customers in parts of London are experiencing an issue with their broadband.

"We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and apologise to those affected.

"There were also issues with the TV service which should now be restored."

Ernest Doku, tech expert at Uswitch.com, commented: “At a time when people are especially reliant on their home broadband for work and keeping in contact with friends and family, connectivity problems will be frustrating to thousands of Virgin Media customers.

“The lockdown period has put increased pressure on providers to ensure customers stay connected and it is important these vital services are not down for long.

“If your broadband is down, and you have the additional data on your mobile contract, you may be able to tether to your phone and use it as a hub to connect to the internet. Just remember that using your mobile phone data in this way will eat up your allowance far quicker than if you only used it for your smartphone.”