A banner which compares Nicola Sturgeon to Adolf Hitler has reportedly appeared on a railing close to Bute House.
The red sign, which shows an image of the First Minister with a drawn-on moustache and the slogan 'Herr Sturgeon for Fuhrer' has sparked outrage online.
The poster reads: "Ve vill keep Scotland in Lochdown until ze UK gives ME vot I vont!!!
"Vote for me, to kill the economy."
Reports online suggest the banner was placed on railings at Charlotte Square near ms Sturgeon's residence at Bute House in Edinburgh.
Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson condemned the banner on Twitter, and said she would not 'give it further oxygen' by posting it.
She wrote: "A picture is circulating of a banner posted on railings at Charlotte Sq in my Edinburgh Central constituency.
"I won't give it further oxygen by linking to it.
"I condemn it in the strongest terms.
"Come on Scotland, we can do politics better than this."
