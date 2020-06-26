EVERYONE remembers their first album. In my case, it was early 1964 when I handed over my 17/6 (90p for you youngsters) in a wee, long-gone record store in Aberdeen. That album, Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A – Changin’, sparked off a life-long obsession and lies on my desk as I write. It was the high watermark of his so-called protest years, but also gave us Boots of Spanish Leather and Restless Farewell, two of the finest songs of parting ever written.

For we baby boomers, Dylan has been the soundtrack to our lives. As we have aged and re-invented ourselves, so has he; from folk, to protest, tumultuous electric rock, the Great American Song Book and even the Christmas album. You will have your little joke, Bob. The path hasn’t always been smooth. He stumbled in the 1970s and the 80s found him mired in born again evangelism, fuelling fears that the rumoured writers' block was permanent. But Dylan’s ego won’t let him go quietly. His 1990s renaissance produced a succession of stunning albums. Time Out of Mind is his masterpiece. No matter how many times I listen to Not Dark Yet, the lyrics and voice can move me to tears.