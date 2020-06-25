Scots are being asked to leave their inflatable toys in the pool or at home this summer after the easing of lockdown restrictions in Scotland have seen spikes in shouts to inflatable dinghies and flamingos.

As Scotland continues to encounter warmer days, lifesaving charity RNLI are seeing a worrying increase in the number of shouts caused by inflatable pool toys.

They are urging the Scottish public to take care when visiting the coast, not to use inflatables and to be mindful of the risks of cold water.

Whilst inflatables may look great on social media, the lifesaving charity is reminding people that they belong in pools and not in the sea. HM Coastguard regularly tasks RNLI lifeboats on both coasts to reports of people being blown out to sea or to collect wayward giant flamingos or unicorns.

Shouts in June have seen RNLI volunteers from Largs, Girvan, Troon, North Berwick and Kinghorn respond to help people in trouble due to using inflatables in the sea.

READ MORE: We can't wait to revisit: Five Scottish beaches

Michael Avril, the RNLI’s Water Safety Lead for Scotland, said: “We understand the appeal of inflatables, they are prolific on social media. However they pose a serious risk to life if used at the coast.

“In Scotland we often experience strong offshore winds and fast tides which can see somebody dragged far out of their depth in a matter of seconds. At this point, people will often panic and abandon their inflatable which leaves them suddenly immersed in very cold water and at a serious risk of drowning.

“We’d ask the public to please leave the inflatables at home or in a pool this summer, they don’t belong on a beach or in the sea. If you do see someone in trouble on an inflatable at the beach call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The RNLI also advises those considering a trip to the coast to stay in familiar surroundings, not to venture five miles from their home in accordance with Scottish Government advice and not to put themselves, family members or emergency services in danger by taking risks.

The charity will be running a lifeguard service on five of Scotland’s beaches this weekend including St Andrews East Sands, Elie, Aberdour Silver Sands, Burntisland and Coldingham Bay.

If you do see someone at risk call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

