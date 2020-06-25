A landslip between Glenfinnan and Lochailort is causing major disruption as trains are currently unable to run between Fort William and Mallaig.
ScotRail confirmed on Twitter that the West Highland Line between Lochailort and Glenfinnan is closed due to the landslip and that no trains between Fort William and Mallaig will run until the end of service on Friday June 26.
NEW: The West Highland Line between #Lochailort and Glenfinnan is currently closed due to a landslip. @NetworkRailScot have engineers on site assessing the impact. This affects services between Mallaig & Fort William only. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/XTp7Oov4UV— ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 25, 2020
Network Rail spokesperson said: “The line between Fort William and Mallaig is currently closed due to a landslip beneath the track near Lochailort.
“We have specialist engineers on-site assessing the damage to the track and putting plans in place to repair and reopen the line.
“A significant amount of ballast and other supporting material has been washed out from under the track and it is too early to confirm exact timescales for reopening the line.”
There have also been alterations to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig due to the incident.
ScotRail has advised those who need to make an essential journey between these routes to keep up to date via the ScotRail website.
