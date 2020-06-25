Yesterday it was revealed that two Ayrshire towns were identified as some of the most in-demand seaside locations to live in the UK.
Troon, which took third spot on the list, and Ayr, which ranked seventh, are well known for their long sand beaches, pristine golf courses and stunning promenades.
Earlier this week the Scottish Government announced new guidelines around moving home during the coronavirus pandemic.
As of the 29th of June people in Scotland are allowed to move home “provided that they can be carried out safely”.
So, we have taken a look at Scotland’s biggest property website, S1 homes, to find out where is the most expensive place in the country to buy a home and where is currently the cheapest.
Perhaps unsurprisingly Edinburgh tops the list with 409 homes for sale currently averaging an asking price of £269,063.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Greenock currently offers the lowest prices with 123 homes averaging £97,674 - a whopping £171K cheaper than the capital.
- Edinburgh - 409 properties - £269,063
- East Lothian - 77 properties - £262,293
- Stirling (town) - 33 properties - £238,593
- Inverness - 42 properties - £223,738
- West Lothian - 274 properties - £192,508
- Dundee - 102 properties -£187,937
- Falkirk (town) - 7 properties - £177,628
- Dunfermline - 119 properties - £174,856
- Airdrie - 40 properties - £171,637
- Livingston - 81 properties - £166,157
- Perth - 88 properties - £162,394
- Hamilton - 63 properties - £158,791
- Fife - 535 properties - £155,706
- Glasgow - 758 properties - £153,195
- Ayr - 34 properties - £153,146
- Glenrothes - 68 properties - £151,983
- Dumfries - 136 properties - £147,909
- East Kilbride - 66 properties - £144,817
- Aberdeen - 364 properties - £141,246
- Paisley - 92 properties - £132,889
- Motherwell - 35 properties - £131,149
- Kirkcaldy - 96 properties -£120,432
- Kilmarnock - 70 properties - £120,406
- Cumbernauld - 67 properties - £109,097
- Clydebank - 19 properties - 106,968
- Irvine - 39 properties - £104,904
- Greenock - 123 properties - £97,674
Another 6,735 roperties in the rest of Scotland averaged a price of £173,404 on S1Homes.
