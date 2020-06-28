SCOTLAND has produced its fair share of top movie stars over the years.

But it's not just our famous faces that make it to the screen - it's our scenery too.

Our country has played host to a surprising number of films - from Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers and James Bond, to Scottish favourites like Trainspotting and Outlaw King.

With the five-mile limit on travel for leisure set to end in Scotland on July 3, and hotels set to reopen on July 15 - we've pulled together a list of the best on-screen locations across the country to visit once lockdown eases.

Harry Potter

Where: Glenfinnan, Highlands,

The famous Glenfinnan Viaduct features in both the second and third Harry Potter films – with the Hogwarts Express even calling at Glenfinnan station.

Tourists flock to the area every year for the stunning scenery surrounding the railway – perched 100ft above the ground.

Skyfall

Where: Glen Etive, Highlands

James Bond’s epic Skyfall experience saw him in Istanbul, a skyscraper in Shanghai and an abandoned island in Japan.

But it was the breath-taking scenes in Glencoe that captured the eye of 007 fans across the globe.

Trainspotting

Where: Edinburgh

An iconic film based right in Scotland’s capital, it’s almost difficult to NOT find yourself near one of the sets for the Trainspotting films.

Almost half the scenes of T2 were filmed right in the city – from Renton and Spud’s run around Holyrood Park and Arthur’s Seat, to the epic escape from the nightclub through Edinburgh’s Old Town.

And who can forget the original opening scene – with drug-afflicted Renton sprinting down Princes Street to the sound of Iggy Pop.

Outlaw King

Where: Various

Diving deep into the legends of one of Scotland’s most important historical figures, it makes sense for a film about a travelling outlaw to be set across various different locations in Scotland.

From the Catheral in Glasgow, to Scone Palace just outside Perth – there is plenty of Robert the Bruce history to keep you occupied on a tour of the country.

Full details of Outlaw King locations can be found here.

Avengers: Infinity War

Where: Edinburgh

Once again the capital played host to a major blockbuster film – Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – back in 2018.

And as the only location outside of a studio to be used in the film, Edinburgh is truly a star of the film.

Cockburn Street in the city’s Old Town first appears when Scarlet Witch and Vision stand outside a fast-food restaurant.

The Royal Mile then became a thrilling backstop in the film, with convincing explosions and breath-taking action scenes.

Avengers: Endgame

Where: St Abbs, Borders

One of the most successful films of all time, Avengers: Endgame also used Scotland as the location for some of its scenes.

The fishing village of St Abbs in the Borders was renamed ‘New Asgard’, and saw movie star Chris Hemsworth (Thor) descend on the town to film some scenes.

According to the local lifeboat, who have jokingly said the village is now ‘twinned’ with the fictional village, the filmmakers Marvel made a “generous” donation to the lifeboat.

World War Z

Where: George Square, Glasgow

In 2001, 1200 cast and crew – including Brad Pitt – descended on the streets of Glasgow city centre to film the zombie blockbuster World War Z.

American cars and street lights were brought in to resemble Philadelphia, the film’s setting.

George Square can be seen from 55 seconds in this trailer here:

1917

Where: Govan Graving Docks, Glasgow

Oscar and Bafta-award-winning war epic 1917 is one of the newer films to be shot in Scotland - but it's success is just as prominent as the rest.

Co-written by Glaswegian Krysty Wilson-Cairns, some of the film's most suspenseful scenes come right on our doorstep - with the Govan Graving Docks on the River Clyde used to replicate a war-torn area as the main character battles in a race against time behind enemy territory to try save fellow soldiers from a trap.