As Scotland continues to ease out of lockdown and adapts to the new normal that is working from home, juggling childcare and the prospect of foreign travel uncertain, many are finding their priorities have changed.

Where once the marker of a good life was the fancy car, designer wardrobes and the bi-annual holidays, Scots are taking a leaf out of Richard Bryers and Felicity Kendall’s book by adopting more self-sufficient lifestyles that put the simple pleasures ahead of the short-sharp indulgences.

An appreciation of just what Scotland offers in terms of local produce, stunning scenery and a simpler life that enriches mind, body and soul has taken hold as the country slowly emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Research carried out by The National Lottery in Scotland has shown that people’s bucket list goals have taken an unexpected turn in the wake of lockdown when more people were able to slow down and reassess what is most important to them.

Establishing a vegetable plot, redesigning the garden and learning how to cook are topping the lists and two thirds of those surveyed revealed that their wish lists were of the more organic nature, eschewing formally flashy dreams of sports supercars and luxury travel.

Respondent’s priorities are now much closer to home and just under half were motivated by keeping their families and friends safe, reducing stress and worry and living a healthier lifestyle.

Making use of extra time during furlough meant that learning new skills including a new language, or how to cook, made the top ten new life goals list.

New data collected by MG ALBA, the Gaelic media service, showed that the number of people looking to take online lessons in Gaelic has surged to a record high since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 114,000 unique users accessed the LearnGaelic website between March 23 and June 2 - a leap from 62,507 during the same period last year.

When Carol Gray was furloughed from her marketing role in March, she was determined to stay busy by brushing up on some new skills.

She said: “I don’t have a big garden but I had always wanted to start looking after it more. I planted some vegetables and now have a collection of lovely flowers including sweet peas and marigolds. I even knocked down half a wall so there was more space to grow. My sons love it and I’ve surprised myself with how much I’ve enjoyed it.”

As well as her greener fingers, Mrs Gray has been experimenting in the kitchen. A regular delivery box of fruit and vegetables means she has to get creative with meals.

“Like lots of families we were in a rut of the same meals on rotation but not knowing exactly what was being delivered every week meant thinking on our feet a bit more. My boys (six and eight) help me plan meals and cook along with me, which they never did before. We spend more fun time together and we're all learning and they're getting life long skills too.”

Forced to close in March, Garden Centres were not considered essential retailers but since reopening in May, many are experiencing a boom in sales.

Dobbies, who opened their 12 Scottish stores on 29 May, see daily queues and have staff monitoring to ensure social distancing rules are adhered to.

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive, said that during their closure the company had seen an increased demand for online deliveries and people looking for advice so they could “grow their own”.

He added that people were feeling the health benefits of spending more time in their gardens, especially with their families: “There’s no doubt that whether you’re a keen gardener or novice, gardening has a positive impact on your mental and physical well-being.”

Able to open their stores across the UK during April and May, hardware giant B&Q have reported a surge in sales after the chain saw "exceptional demand" during the lockdown period.

Chief executive Thierry Garnier said people were taking on DIY projects after spending more time at home with fewer leisure and travel options.

Owner Kingfisher said like-for-like sales for the second quarter ending on 13 June were 21.8% ahead of the same period last year, lifted by online revenues.

The company, which also owns Screwfix, has said it is recruiting 3,000-4,000 more staff to cope with demand.

Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit also shone through on the newly drawn bucket lists, with starting a business featuring.

Enterprises in animal care topped the list, followed by those looking to turn their gardening ambitions into a new career.

Some 10 per cent of Scots want to purchase campervans to explore the UK, with another 10% dreaming of bagging Munros and tackling hiking challenge like the West Highland Way. A new look at lifestyles has encouraged others to dream of moving to the coast or the countryside.

Giving back to their communities also featured heavily, with people adding charity and NHS donations, or the desire to give up work to volunteer.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “Scotland’s ‘new normal’ bucket list has certainly changed tack following lockdown however while our movements may have been curtailed, our dreams have not and they are now firmly focused around the simple joys of life.

“What we are seeing now is that those dreams are closer to home and based around the people and experiences we value the most. The greatest happiness often comes from having more free time to spend time with family and friends, trying a new hobby or investing in a campervan and hitting the open road.”