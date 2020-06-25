THE UK Government has been urged to publish its plans for air bridges as soon as possible after travel companies warned that “sending people on holiday is not like turning on a tap”.

Westminster officials are expected to reveal the so-called air bridges next week, which will allow Brits to fly to some destinations and bypass the 14-day quarantine rules.

The first of the air bridges will reportedly allow holidaymakers to travel to European destinations, regarded as “low risk” – including Spain, Italy, Greece and France from July 4.

The announcement is hotly anticipated as Britain sweltered in the heat yesterday – with temperatures reaching 30C in Prestwick, making it the warmest day of the year so far for Scotland.

But locals in Edinburgh have blasted the mess left in parks by sunseekers, taking advantage of the weather. Meanwhile in the Dorset town of Bournemouth, officials were forced to declare a a major incident – after thousands of people flocked to the seaside, despite warnings not to.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "PLEASE stay away from crowded places - even outdoor ones. With a virus as infectious as COVID out there (and it is still out there) behaviour like this is highly dangerous and could so quickly send all our progress into reverse - with devastating consequences."

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said no official announcement will be made on air bridges until Monday when the quarantine measures will be reviewed. He added that air bridges would only be agreed with countries which have a coronavirus test and trace system of the same standard as that used in Britain.

The aviation industry has been fiercely critical of the quarantine measures introduced on June 8 and has welcomed the air bridge plans.

But the travel industry body Abta urged the UK Government to set out its plans “as soon as possible” to allow businesses and customers to plan ahead.

An Abta spokesman said: “The process of sending people on holiday is not like turning on a tap. As much advance notice as possible from the Government is required for travel companies to restart operations.”

Greek tourism minister Haris Theoharis said the country wanted British tourists to return when it opens to other European holidaymakers on July 1.

“The final decision, from the UK and our point of view, will be in place in the next few days and I’m hoping the announcement will be positive from both sides,” said Mr Theoharis, who indicated conversations with the UK Government over air bridges were going well.

The pressure comes as easyJet confirmed it will resume more flying from July 1 including from Aberdeen and Edinburgh airports.

The airline plans to fly half of its 1,022 routes in July and 75 per cent in August – but a lower frequency of flights will result in around 30 per cent of normal July to September capacity.

The relaunched services will come with improved hygiene and social distancing measures, the airline has confirmed.

Beachgoers have been warned to stay away from parts of the English south coast after thousands of visitors ignored advice to go elsewhere – leading to the local authority declaring a major incident after services were left “completely overstretched”.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said extra police patrols have been brought in to tackle the “irresponsible" behaviour of crowds who gridlocked roads, dumped rubbish, abused refuse collectors and parked illegally.

Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood echoed calls from Dorset Police and the council for people to stay away and said he had asked the police minister to send additional officers if the force requested it.

Council leader Vikki Slade said: "The irresponsible behaviour and actions of so many people is just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe. We have had no choice now but to declare a major incident and initiate an emergency response."

In Edinburgh, locals, including author Ian Rankin, vented their frustration after people enjoying the sunshine on Wednesday left a flurry of rubbish strewn across The Meadows.

The scenes followed concerns at the weekend of revellers urinating at green spaces across the capital with a lack of public toilets open as people flocked to enjoy the sunshine.

But the heatwave is set to be short-lived with a yellow weather warning in place for the west of Scotland, with storms expected to move eastwards into Friday.