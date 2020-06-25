INHABITING depths of up to 1,000 metres below sea level, the flapper skate is unlikely to encounter human beings during its travels.

But now the profile of the critically endangered fish is set to soar thanks to an online training project which will see members of the public take “virtual dives” into the waters around Scotland.

It is aimed at bringing people into contact with the country’s marine wonders - from kelp forests and basking shark feeding grounds to delicate maerl and flame shell beds.

As part of efforts to encourage more people to try their hand at recording and monitoring wildlife, experts at Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) have put together a Marine Biodiversity Handbook – billed as Scotland’s first “how to” guide - which features detailed information and resources for those keen to get involved.

They are also launching new online training aimed at helping individuals and groups start immediately, even though activity in the field is currently on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The materials are designed to aid learning about the country’s many different habitats and species, with participants able to practise their skills by using real survey footage of a variety of locations.

“We developed the handbook in response to the clear message we hear from people all around Scotland that they want to get more involved with their local coasts and waters and the decisions that affect them,” said SNH project officer Caitlin Orr.

“The ongoing coronavirus restrictions inevitably mean that people won’t be able to get out and about using the handbook as we had hoped, but we wanted to develop a way for people to get started and begin to boost their skills right away.”

SNH experts said the project had been conceived in a bid to support community-led monitoring, which can play a crucial role in adding to knowledge of marine species and habitat distribution.

The new materials are aimed at a wide range of users, including coastal communities, local environment groups and those who access Scotland’s seas for work or recreation purposes.

The ultimate goal is to increase participation in marine biodiversity surveys and provide resources which will allow this to be done efficiently, safely and enjoyably.

Staff at SNH are also working to ensure the data collected is of the highest quality so that it can make a valuable contribution to future research on thousands of plant and animal species.

“We hope that, together with the handbook, this online training will inspire and support more people to get involved in monitoring our seas and shorelines when it is safe to do so,” added Ms Orr.

The Community-led Marine Biodiversity Monitoring Project is a partnership between SNH, Fauna & Flora International (FFI), communities, local groups and individuals.

With funding support from the William Grant Foundation, it has also been launched during Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters - an extensive, nationwide programme of activities designed to inspire visitors and locals to get out and experience marine areas.

Kerri Whiteside, FFI’s marine community support officer, said: “Those who live along Scotland’s breath-taking coastline are incredibly motivated to explore, and look after, the marine life that exists in their nearby waters.”

She added: “FFI is delighted to be working with SNH to enable better access to biodiversity monitoring tools and practices - pooling knowledge and skills together through collaborative initiatives like this will ultimately ensure that we have healthier seas into the future.”

Welcoming the launch of the new online training materials, Nick Addington, Chief Executive of the William Grant Foundation, said that his organisation was “delighted to support this partnership between Scottish Natural Heritage and Scotland’s coastal communities”.

He added: “No-one has more of a stake in the health of our marine environment than the people who live and work in and around our coasts.

“We hope this initiative will empower local volunteers and community groups to play a greater role in efforts to understand and protect marine habitats and species.”