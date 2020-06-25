A pensioner has been raped by an intruder who broke into her Fife home.
The 83-year-old woman was targeted within the property at Meldrum Court, Glenrothes, shortly after 5am on Thursday.
A man dressed in dark clothing gained entry to the property before attacking his elderly victim.
Officers are now appealing for information in their hunt for the attacker.
Detective chief inspector John Anderson of Fife CID said: “This was an abhorrent act and extensive enquiries are now ongoing to identify the individual responsible.
“We are exploring all possible lines of enquiry, including careful study of available CCTV.
“A highly visible police presence is in place in the area and that will remain while our investigation continues.
“I would ask people to make sure their homes are as secure as possible at all times, including making sure all doors and windows are locked, particularly during the hot weather that we are experiencing when they may be tempted to leave a window open.
“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area overnight to come forward as soon as possible.
“You can pass information to police on 101, quoting incident 0647 of 25 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
