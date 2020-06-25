Police Scotland's air unit and ground fleet have been drafted in to evacuate growing crowds at Kelvingrove Park this evening.

Eyewitnesses told, our sister title the Glasgow Times, that over hundreds officers are currently attending the scene as a helicopter hovers above.

He said: "We came to the park after work at around 5pm and it was very, very busy. You couldn't even walk past the crowds.

"After about five minutes I'd say over 100 officers turned up to clear the park."

Another eyewitness said: "Me and my friends were sitting in the park as the weather was nice.

"By the time I got there at 6pm, there was at least 9000 to 10,000 people there and around 200 police officers - maybe even more.

"The police started clearing people out of the park where it took them a good 30 to 45 minutes."

Footage circulating on social media shows officers clearing the green space as crowds have attended on Scotland's hottest day this year.

It comes shortly after Glasgow City Council condemned party-goers and litter louts attending the park, adding that Kelvingrove Park is "not open for parties".

The authority has warned those flocking to the area with alcohol will be rightfully fined.

The force have now confirmed that there is no major incident at the park, however a heavy force is in attendance due to the increasing number of people at the park.

Officers are now currently evacuating the scene, where they currently guard entrances to the park.

Inspector Lesley Docherty, of Partick Police Office, said: “The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

"The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

VIDEOS: @JATV_Scotland