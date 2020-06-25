Disney is to rebrand its Splash Mountain theme park ride because of its ties with the 1946 movie Song Of The South that many view as racist.
Officials said the ride would be recast to make it based on The Princess And The Frog, a 2009 Disney film with an African American female lead.
READ MORE: Scotland records hottest day of the year as temperature soars to 30ºC
The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, the company said.
Disney said the changes had been in the works since last year, but the announcement comes as companies across the US are renaming racially-charged, decades-old brands in the wake of protests for racial justice around the globe following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota.
“The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” Disney said.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Excess deaths paint a grim picture of Scotland's pandemic performance
The ride first opened at Disneyland in the late 1980s.
With racist stereotypes and Old South tropes, Song Of The South is a mix of live action, cartoons and music featuring an old black plantation labourer named Uncle Remus who enchants a white city boy with fables of talking animals.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.