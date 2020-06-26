Police have confirmed they are investigating a banner that appeared near Bute House comparing Nicola Sturgeon to Adolf Hitler.
The banner shows an image of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with a drawn-on Hitler moustache and is accompanied by text reading: “Herr Sturgeon for Fuhrer.
“Ve vill keep Scotland in Lochdown until ze UK gives ME vot I vont!!! Vote for me, to kill the economy.”
Police Scotland have confirmed that an inquiry is ongoing to the incident. A spokesperson for the force said: “On Thursday, June 25, police received a report of an offensive banner at Charlotte Square in Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and the banner had been removed. Inquiries are ongoing.”
Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson condemned the banner on Twitter saying: “A picture is circulating of a banner posted on railings at Charlotte Square in my Edinburgh Central constituency. I won’t give it further oxygen by linking to it. I condemn it in the strongest terms.
“Come on Scotland, we can do politics better than this.”
