Coronavirus LIVE: No weekday overnight deaths in Scotland for the first time since before lockdown as Nicola Sturgeon outlines progress
- Join us for live coverage from Scotland and across the world on all the latest Covid-19 developments.
-
- What's happened so far today:
-
- No new deaths overnight midweek for first time since pre-lockdown.
-
- Nicola Sturgeon has warned of 'devastating consequences' after scores of people flouted lockdown rules by visiting beaches in England.
-
- The First Minister has also visited a shop in Edinburgh to see how they are getting ready to reopen on Monday. Ms Sturgeon is expected to outline guidelines for shops today.
-
- Intu, which owns intu Braehead, in Renfrewshire, is set to go into administration today.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment