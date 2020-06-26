Coronavirus RECAP: No weekday overnight deaths in Scotland for the first time since before lockdown

HeraldScotland
By Jack Haugh

Last updated:

    Join us for live coverage from Scotland and across the world on all the latest Covid-19 developments.
  • What's happened so far today:
  • No new deaths overnight midweek for first time since pre-lockdown.
  • Nicola Sturgeon has warned of 'devastating consequences' after scores of people flouted lockdown rules by visiting beaches in England.
  • The First Minister has also visited a shop in Edinburgh to see how they are getting ready to reopen on Monday. Ms Sturgeon is expected to outline guidelines for shops today.
  • Intu, which owns intu Braehead, in Renfrewshire, is set to go into administration today.