Tui has cancelled all holidays to Florida until December.
The firm said it made the decision following new health and safety measures introduced at Walt Disney World Resort.
A spokeswoman said: “These changes would significantly impact the holiday experience for many Tui customers who plan their magical and often once-in-a-lifetime Florida holiday.
“As part of Tui’s new holiday promise, the UK’s biggest tour operator commits to only operating holidays where it’s able to guarantee an enjoyable, relaxing and safe holiday without significant changes at their destination.”
Customers are being offered a range of alternative options, including delaying their trip until next year or changing their destination – both with a booking incentive – or a full refund.
