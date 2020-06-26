Emergency services, including armed police, are responding to an ongoing incident on West George Street in Glasgow.
A police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre, the Scottish Police Federation has said.
The Scottish Police Federation tweeted: “We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed.
“Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service.”
it is understood three people have been killed and Police Scotland has said a man has been shot by an armed officer after another officer was injured during the attack.
A number of police cars and two ambulances are on the scene on West George Street near the Park Inn hotel.
Footage on social media shows armed police at the scene.
A tweet from police described the situation as "contained", saying: "There is no danger to the general public."
It added: "The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present."
The mother of an eyewitness told sister title the Glasgow Times how police told her son a man had entered the Ibis Hotel.
She said: "My son was working in the hotel and he left his friends who went in the hotel for five minutes when he went to the bank.
"When he came back he saw police and they told him there was a man inside the hotel.
"He said there was people stabbed lying on the pavement outside."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon echoed advice from the force to stay away from West Geoge Street.
Police have currently closed off the street along with Hope Street, where they are redirecting traffic.
The Herald has contacted Police Scotland for comment.
