A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing refugees in Glasgow.

A police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre, the Scottish Police Federation has said.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement: “We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

“However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Hamilton confirmed the injured officer is male.

He said in a statement: “Whilst there is understandable and considerable public interest in the major incident in Glasgow earlier today, our focus at this time is in assisting the family of our colleague who has been seriously injured.

“This is obviously an anxious time for them and we ask that they be left alone as their attentions are very obviously directed towards the care of their loved one.

“Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with our colleague, his family and friends, and all colleagues affected by this incident at this time.”

Armed police swarmed into the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street amid reports of a multiple stabbing at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Police Scotland later said 'the incident is contained', and a massive emergency services operation could be seen in the city centre.

Human rights activist Mohammad N Asif wrote on Twitter that he had spoken to an asylum seeker staying in the hotel that 'many people had been stabbed by knives'.

Mohammad Asif wrote: "Multiple people attacked and stabbed in Glasgow City Centre Park Inn hotel.

"The hotel also houses asylum seekers.

"I am told by an asylum seeker resident in the hotel that they are NOT allowed to speak to anyone, he said many people have stabbed by knives."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon echoed advice from the force to stay away from West Geoge Street.

Police have currently closed off the street along with Hope Street, where they are redirecting traffic.