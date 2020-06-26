An eyewitness has spoken of the horror after a police officer was stabbed during a major incident in Glasgow.

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: "I saw a man lying on the ground. He was on the ground with someone holding his side - I don't know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was."

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

He added: "After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

"We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door."

Jamie O’Neill, who runs a phone shop in Sauchiehall Street, described the earlier scene.

He told the BBC News channel: “We closed the shop straight away. We knew there was something very serious and we headed down to where the police were congregating.

“In Glasgow we tend to run to areas [incidents] rather than run away from them so we can maybe offer help or whatever but very quickly the police took control of the area and we realised how serious it was.

“One man said he’d seen a guy stab people and he’d seen when the police came with guns that he had been shot.”

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement: “We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

“However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident.”