A resident of the Park Inn Hotel has described the horror scenes that took place at the premises this afternoon.
A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing refugee in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit and an officer is in a critical but stable condition.
The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) confirmed a male officer had been stabbed and their family has been informed.
All six injured people, including the officer, are being treated in hospital.
Several sources have said they believe shootings took place at the Park Inn Hotel.
A resident told the Glasgow Times: "I was on the third-floor sleeping and began to hear loud noises - women screaming and men screaming for help.
"I could see people outside looking towards the hotel.
"I came down when I got to the lift it was covered in blood.
"I took the stairs and by the time I got to the reception, it was covered in blood. The floor was covered in blood.
"I am worried about the asylum seekers who are still inside the hotel."
