A resident of the Park Inn Hotel has described the horror scenes that took place at the premises this afternoon.

A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing refugee in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit and an officer is in a critical but stable condition.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) confirmed a male officer had been stabbed and their family has been informed.

All six injured people, including the officer, are being treated in hospital.

READ MORE: Glasgow stabbing: images show aftermath as police officer stabbed

Several sources have said they believe shootings took place at the Park Inn Hotel.

A resident told the Glasgow Times: "I was on the third-floor sleeping and began to hear loud noises - women screaming and men screaming for help.

READ MORE:  Glasgow stabbing: Police officer stabbed in major incident in city centre

"I could see people outside looking towards the hotel.

"I came down when I got to the lift it was covered in blood.

"I took the stairs and by the time I got to the reception, it was covered in blood. The floor was covered in blood.

"I am worried about the asylum seekers who are still inside the hotel."