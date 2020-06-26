CORONAVIRUS shutdown-flouting pub boss Ian Ellis was yesterday stripped of his licence after putting lives at risk by keeping his bar open as the pandemic gripped Greenock.
Ellis continued trading at his Cheers premises in West Stewart Street — a decision which led to drunken violence and shameful headlines — despite being told to close to protect the community.
In the last few minutes he was shut down for good by Inverclyde's licensing chiefs after they called an emergency meeting.
Full story in tomorrow's Greenock Telegraph.
