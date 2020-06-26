Police Scotland have confirmed that today's attack in Glasgow is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

Armed police and emergency services responded to the major incident at the Park Inn hotel on West George Street today which left six people injured, including one police officer who is in a 'critical but stable condition'

The incident in West George Street #Glasgow is not being treated as terrorism. The investigation is continuing. pic.twitter.com/wE2zjPI4PL — Police Scotland (@policescotland) June 26, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon said:

“First and foremost my thoughts are with all those people who have been caught up in this terrible incident, particularly the six injured people taken to hospital for treatment, as well as residents and staff at the hotel.

“I also want to thank all of those police officers whose quick and decisive actions contained the incident – one of whom was among those taken to hospital – as well as the work of the other emergency services. The Justice Secretary and I have been kept informed through the afternoon and briefed by the Chief Constable.

“While such a serious incident is rare in Scotland it is another reminder of the courage and professionalism of our police officers who are willing to run towards danger in order to protect the lives of others.

“Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.

“I would urge everyone to avoid such speculation, to not share potentially harmful or upsetting material on social media and to follow police advice while investigations are underway.”