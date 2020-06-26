Six injured people, including a police officer, are being treated in hospital after a stabbing attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre.
The incident, in which a suspect was shot dead by armed officers, is not being treated as terrorism by police.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 42-year-old officer, whose condition is described as "critical but stable", was among the injured.
The other victims were men aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53. The severity of their conditions is not yet known.
The incident happened at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street, where 100 asylum seekers were residing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at the scene earlier this evening, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson told reporters: “A man was shot by armed police.
“Six other men are in hospital receiving treatment, including a 42-year-old police officer.
“The officer’s family are aware and being supported.
“The other men in hospital are aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53.
“The street remains closed and people should avoid the area.”
“Our thoughts are with the families of those who were injured, including our officer.
“The incident is not being treated as a terrorism and our investigation is continuing into the circumstances. There is no wider risk to the public, however the street remains closed and people should avoid the area.
“As would be the case in any police discharge of firearms involving a fatality, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to investigate.”
