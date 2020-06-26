An unarmed police officer critically injured in a stabbing attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre has been named as Constable David Whyte.

Six injured people, including Mr Whyte, 42, are being treated in hospital.

His condition is described as "critical but stable".

The other victims were men aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53. The severity of their conditions is not yet known.

The incident, in which a suspect was shot dead by armed officers, is not being treated as terrorism by police.

The attack happened at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street, where 100 asylum seekers were residing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Terrible incidents such as we have seen today are, thankfully, very rare in Scotland. This event has understandably shocked the people of Glasgow, and indeed, the whole country.

“My thoughts and very best wishes are with those who have been injured and their families, including our colleague Constable David Whyte who was seriously injured in the course of doing his duty. I offer my personal support to all those affected.

“Officers have once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens. Their professionalism as police officers was outstanding. I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness and commitment to protecting the public.

“I briefed the First Minister and the Prime Minister earlier today on the circumstances and advised them both that we are not treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

“It is essential enquiries are now carried out to establish the full circumstances and all speculation must be avoided.

“Scotland is a safe place to live and work. We have cohesive communities who work with their police service to maintain our peaceful and respectful way of life.

“In the context of the current health emergency, and to respect those injured today and the people of Glasgow, I ask everyone to exercise personal responsibility. Please, do not gather in crowds this weekend.”