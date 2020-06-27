Police Constable David Whyte, who was injured in the incident in West George Street, Glasgow, on Friday, is now in a stable condition in hospital, Police Scotland said.
Three asylum seekers staying at the Park Inn Hotel, where the incident took place, and two members of staff at the hotel were also injured in the attack.
The force said: “All of them remain in hospital. One is critical but stable, and two are stable, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Two others are in stable conditions at the #QEUH (Queen Elizabeth University Hospital).”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “My thoughts today remain with Constable Whyte – whose bravery we are all deeply grateful for – and the other people who sustained injuries in yesterday’s terrible incident. I wish them all a full and speedy recovery.”
