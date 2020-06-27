Celtic stars have rallied round a pal after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at the age of just 16.
Shaun Hilmi was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, which affects the bones, back in May after feeling serious discomfort in his hip. The devastating news came as a shocking blow to the fit-as-a-fiddle youngster.
A fundraiser was set up via gofundme in a bid to help drum up cash to pay for treatment and any medical bills sure to crop up. And plenty of Hoops players and footballers from further afield in Ireland have shared the page with their own messages of support for Shaun.
Mikey Johnston posted on Instagram urging punters to part with cash to donate to the cause. He wrote: "Everyone get involved to help Shaun," accompanied by a love-heart emoji. Barry Coffey, of Celtic's Academy squad, also shared videos and posts with his own message of support and challenged people to a planking competition to raise funds.
Lee O'Connor added: "Please donate", with a link to Shaun's fundraiser and Liam Burt did the same. Jack Aitchison and Stephen Welsh were also among the Celtic contingent to share a clip urging people to donate.
Shaun's fundraiser has already earned a whopping €23,500 from their target of €70,000. And English Premier League and Ireland international Shane Long shared a video message to the young lad to keep spirits up.
You can donate to Shaun's cause here.
