There have been no new reported deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second consecutive day. 

Following the announcement, the death toll in Scotland remains at 2842. 

Scotland, in total has 15 new cases of Covid-19 taking the recorded total to 18,228. 

Of the patients who tested positive, 456 were in hospital last night. 16 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 were in intensive care. 

While weekend figures can be artificially low due to a drop in registering deaths, yesterday was the first day no deaths were recorded on a weekday in three months. 

Nicola Sturgeon praised the "sacrifices" made by everyone. 