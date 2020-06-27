There have been no new reported deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second consecutive day.
Following the announcement, the death toll in Scotland remains at 2842.
Scotland, in total has 15 new cases of Covid-19 taking the recorded total to 18,228.
Of the patients who tested positive, 456 were in hospital last night. 16 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 were in intensive care.
While weekend figures can be artificially low due to a drop in registering deaths, yesterday was the first day no deaths were recorded on a weekday in three months.
Nicola Sturgeon praised the "sacrifices" made by everyone.
