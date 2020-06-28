The man who was shot by armed officers on Friday's knife attack in Glasgow city centre has been named for the first time.

Police have named the deceased as Badreddin Abaldlla Adam from Sudan.

The 28-year-old's identity is based on information he provided to the Home Ofice earlier this year.

Friday's incident saw six people hospitalised after a stabbing at the Park Inn Hotel in the city's West George Street.

All victims, including two teenagers, are currently being treated in hospital for their injuries, and include police office David Whyte, who was injured while attending the incident.

READ MORE: Injured police officer David Whyte in 'stable condition'

The 42-year-old officer spoke out for the first time since the attack yesterday and thanked his colleagues for saving lives.

Earlier reports suggested two other people had died at the hotel, which is one of those at the centre of a row over the 'forced' movement of hundreds of asylum seekers in Glasgow and their treatment as vulnerable people since the coronavirus crisis started.

A statement from police read: "Police Scotland will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in Glasgow.

"The police discharge of firearms resulting in a fatality will also continue to be fully investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

READ MORE: Mears breaks silence over bloodbath at Glasgow hotel it used to house asylum seekers

"Both of these inquiries, which take place under the direction of the Lord Advocate, are ongoing and it would not be appropriate to speculate either about the events or the outcomes of these investigations."