Tourists travelling to Scotland from England could reportedly face 14-day quarantine measures if Covid-19 cases flare-up.

English holiday-makers who cross the border could face the isolation measures - or risk a fine of almost £500 - if cases of the deadly virus rise, according to the Sunday Times.

Sources within the Scottish government are said to believe there is a fear that progress in expressing the virus could be undone in the next few weeks as the tourism sector begins to reopen.

READ MORE: Excess deaths paint a grim picture of Scotland's pandemic performance

Currently, anyone entering Scotland from overseas must go into quarantine for two weeks or face a £480 fine, with similar measures in place in England.

Now, The Times reports that a Scottish government source suggested the same could apply to visitors from England if cases rise.

However, these restrictions may only apply to areas in England where the number of Covid cases is high.

The Scottish government said: “To allow us to move out of lockdown, it is critical that we keep the transmission of the virus as low as possible, and that includes transmission from high to low-risk areas.

READ MORE: Is Scotland's 'slow and steady' exit already working?

“Scotland has in place enhanced surveillance to identify those risks and has long-established powers, enhanced by recent coronavirus legislation, to manage them.

“We are having to take unprecedented steps to deal with the challenges that the pandemic brings.

"As we hopefully suppress the virus further, we will continue to consider any measures that might be necessary to protect against the risk of imported cases of the virus.”