A section of a busy Glasgow street has been cordoned off as police deal with an ongoing incident.
Police raced to James Watt Street in the city centre at around midday on Sunday.
An eyewitness described how he heard 'loads of screaming' from the area, before seeing a man lying on the ground 'covered in blood'.
He said: "Literally just happened, was loads of screaming and guy is on the ground with blood all over him.
"Looked like the guy came out of the Premier Inn hotel."
Officers have cordoned off James Watt Street at its junction with Argyle Street.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
