Police are currently in attendance at a stabbing in Glasgow city centre.
Officers were called just after midday on Sunday to reports of an assault on the city's Argyle Street, which they believe to be targeted.
An eyewitness told The Herald and Times that he heard 'loads of screaming' from the area, before seeing a man lying on the ground 'covered in blood'.
He said: "Literally just happened, was loads of screaming and guy is on the ground with blood all over him.
"Looked like the guy came out of the Premier Inn hotel."
A police cordon has been erected at Argyle Street where it meets James Watt Street.
But officers say they do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.
Inspector Gareth Griffiths said: "Officers are currently at the scene. We believe this was a targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.”
