A body has been discovered following a fatal house fire in Airdrie on Saturday morning. 

Police Scotland confirmed a body was discovered after the fatal fire in Ewart Drive at around 3.05am.

The occupants of eight nearby houses were evacuated at the time as a precaution.

Formal identification of the body is still to take place. 

DS Mark Nelson, from Coatbridge CID, said: "A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire is still ongoing. At this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Emergency services are also continuing efforts to ensure the safety of the damaged house and the surrounding properties.”