The first official picture has been released of the Sudanese asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police at a Glasgow hotel on Friday afternoon.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam left six people injured after the attack at the Park Inn Hotel in the city's West George Street.

The 28-year-old, from Sudan, attacked two teenagers and four men, including police officer David Whyte, at the hotel on Friday afternoon.

Now, the Home Office has released the first official picture of the attacker.

Source: Home Office/Police Scotland

Yesterday, a friend called Almadi told Sky News of Adam’s family’s shock, saying such an attack was not in the “moral nature” of his homeland.

He also said Adam had been “miserable” and was suffering from mental health issues, going on to claim that he had been treated “improperly” at the hotel where he had been staying with around 100 asylum seekers.

He said the food was of “bad quality”, causing Adam to vomit and said he had been kept in his room for a month which had impacted his mental health.

It comes as another friend spoke of Adam experiencing symptoms of paranoia, which grew over his time at the hotel where he thought everyone hated him, saying: “He told people he was going to stab people the day before.”

It is thought that Adam had been at the Park Inn for three months.

The Mears Group, which is contracted by the Home Office to provide housing and support services to asylum seekers in Scotland, said it was “deeply saddened and shocked by

the tragic events in the heart of Glasgow”.

It said in a statement: “We will not anticipate a live police investigation, but we can confirm that the attack happened in a hotel where we are housing asylum seekers during the lockdown period.”

Three of the other people who were injured are asylum seekers, Police Scotland said, while two are members of staff.

Meanwhile, a stabbing in Glasgow on Sunday is not linked to Friday’s attack, Police Scotland said.

Officers were called to Argyle Street at the junction with James Watt Street just after midday.

Part of the street was cordoned off after the “targeted attack”.

Inspector Gareth Griffiths said: “Police were called around 12.10pm on Sunday, June 28, to a report of an assault in Argyle Street, Glasgow. Officers are currently at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the wider public.

“This is not being treated as linked to the incident in West George Street, Glasgow, on Friday June 26, or any nearby hotels or accommodation.”