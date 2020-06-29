FINANCE Secretary Kate Forbes has handed proposals to re-start Britain’s economy to the UK Government – including plans for a national debt plan and extending Scotland’s financial powers.

The UK-wide £80 billion proposals have been drawn up to help the economy recovery amid the emergence from the lockdown – with incentives for low carbon projects and new fiscal rules which prioritise economic growth over reducing the deficit during times of crisis.

The report stresses that "either the UK Government must take steps to respond to these challenges, or provide the Scottish Government with the powers and responsibilities to deliver the response the people of Scotland need".

The blueprint, brought forward in a new Scottish Government report, includes cutting the standard rate of VAT to 15 per cent for six months once current restrictions have been lifted – while the tourism and hospitality sector would move onto a five per cent VAT rate.

The ten-point plan also points to a two pence cut in employers’ National Insurance contributions to reduce the cost of hiring staff.

Other actions the Scottish Government has suggested to leaders south of the border include introducing a jobs guarantee scheme for young people, a national debt plan being set up to help business and household budgets recover from the effects of the pandemic and plans to accelerate major investment in low‑carbon projects, energy efficiency and digital infrastructure.

The document also renews calls to extend Scotland’s financial powers to allow it to shape its own response to the pandemic.

Ms Forbes said: “We are emerging from the biggest economic shock of our lifetimes. It has hit the most vulnerable in our society disproportionately and presents challenges that the Scottish Government does not currently have the powers to meet.

“The UK Government’s fiscal policies are still key in determining our budget, so today we set out the principles we believe it should follow to ensure we emerge with a fairer, greener economy that values wellbeing alongside growth.

“This report recommends bold, practical steps which would provide an immediate boost to our economy, protect existing jobs and deliver new ones. It tackles public debt, employment and proposes measures to further support business. Crucially, it avoids any return to austerity. Economic stimulus must be prioritised over deficit reduction until the recovery has fully taken hold.”

She added “Germany has already adopted a similar-size stimulus package, representing four per cent of GDP, and the UK Government needs to be similarly positive, proactive and ambitious.

“Action is needed now. If the UK Government is not prepared to respond then Scotland must have the additional financial powers required to secure a sustainable economic recovery.

“Without those powers we will be at a severe disadvantage to other nations. It would be like trying to chart our way to recovery with one hand tied behind our back.”