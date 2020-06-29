Nicola Sturgeon has taken a swipe at reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged the Prime Minister to a press-up challenge at PMQs later this week.

Writing on Twitter, the First Minister wrote: “Oh for goodness sake” after reports suggested that the challenge could take place at Prime Minister's Questions.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Boris Johnson insisted he had made a “very full and healthy recovery” after his battle with Covid-19 last month but was the subject of some ridicule for dropping to display his ability to complete a press up. 

Following the reports in the Sunday papers, Sir Keir Starmer was quizzed during a GMB interview from Piers Morgan over whether he can complete more than one press-up.

“I can,” Sir Keir responded, with the Labour leader joking: “I was thinking at PMQs this week maybe question one should be, you know, first to 50.” 

On the show, the Labour leader was critical of the Prime Minister's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, accusing Boris Johnson of "being asleep at the wheel." 