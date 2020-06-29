Nicola Sturgeon has taken a swipe at reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged the Prime Minister to a press-up challenge at PMQs later this week.
Writing on Twitter, the First Minister wrote: “Oh for goodness sake” after reports suggested that the challenge could take place at Prime Minister's Questions.
In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Boris Johnson insisted he had made a “very full and healthy recovery” after his battle with Covid-19 last month but was the subject of some ridicule for dropping to display his ability to complete a press up.
Oh for goodness sake... https://t.co/tmx7I9iM0F— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 29, 2020
Following the reports in the Sunday papers, Sir Keir Starmer was quizzed during a GMB interview from Piers Morgan over whether he can complete more than one press-up.
“I can,” Sir Keir responded, with the Labour leader joking: “I was thinking at PMQs this week maybe question one should be, you know, first to 50.”
'The Prime Minister has been asleep at the wheel.'— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 29, 2020
Labour leader @Keir_starmer says the government's messaging over coronavirus has been terrible and they are losing control of that messaging.@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/dmWqqYg7YJ
On the show, the Labour leader was critical of the Prime Minister's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, accusing Boris Johnson of "being asleep at the wheel."
