The heartbroken mother of Alesha MacPhail is asking Scots to help recognise the two-year anniversary of her six-year-old's death on Thursday.

Georgina Lochrane, 24, has described how she is anticipating a day of 'hurt and pain' on July 2 as she prepares to pay tribute to her 'beautiful bubbly amazing little lady'.

Little Alesha was found dead in woodlands on the Isle of Bute in 2018, and in an emotional Facebook post, Georgina admitted she does not want the anniversary to come.

She wrote: "I will admit to everyone I do not want that day to come that will be two full years without my little beautiful bubbly amazing little lady not with us and time definitely is no healer.

"I will stop there as I want today to be full of happiness, yesterday was full of hurt and pain, Thursday will be the same."

The Lanarkshire mum asked friends and those who follow her dedicated Facebook page, Alesha's Beaming Smile, to share selfies and light a candle in memory of her daughter.

Scots are asked to 'light up' social media at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Georgina plans to combine pictures and videos to make a video of remembrance for Alesha.

She also shared a video of a danced performed in Alesha's memory, saying: "I’m still sitting with goosebumps and tears streaming down my face as it’s just amazing, you even hear me being asked if I’m ok in the video but it’s just so beautiful and the song itself means the world to me so thank you once again."

Aaron Campbell, who was 16 when he abducted the six-year-old girl from her bed before raping and murdering her, is serving at least 24 years.