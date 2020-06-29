Hundreds hit the streets across Scotland to queue outside stores that have been closed for the past three months.

First came queues of cars as McDonald's opened its drive-throughs, and now people rushed to the high streets as retailers were allowed to reopen their doors.

In Glasgow, queues for the Argyle Street and Sauchiehall Street Primark snaked around the city centre from the early hours of the morning despite the pouring rain.

Primark in Argyle Street, Glasgow

Long lines were also seen at the Princes Street store in Edinburgh and Union Street branch in Aberdeen as enthusiastic shoppers returned to stores for the first time in months.

Retailers were officially allowed to reopen this morning as part of further easing of lockdown restrictions during phase two of the Government's plans.

But the enthusiasm of some shoppers left people divided.

Shops finally opened again today in Scotland and honestly I am SO HAPPY that I’ll finally be able to buy smaller clothes that fit me 🥳🥳 yes I’ll be queuing for primark in the rain at some point this week 🤣🤣🤣 — Estelle (@EstelleMaskame) June 29, 2020

However, while some were willing to withstand rain, others were not completely on board with the idea.

I feel sorry for anyone getting soaked in the queue for Primark in town today. 🌧☔️🤭 pic.twitter.com/ntfpxJSJ3q — Jamie Harley (@TheRealMrHarley) June 29, 2020

If you found yourself in a massive queue for Primark this morning then there’s a 99% chance you’re an absolute zoomer — Gareth Kirkwood (@gareth1874) June 29, 2020

However, others slammed the abundance of "snide" comments about the queues.

It's easy to write a snide tweet about people queueing for Primark. Thing is, I count myself lucky that I don't have a family on a budget in urgent need of clothes, especially for kids who outgrow their stuff pretty quickly.



Punch up, not those who may already be down. — WG Saraband 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@wgsaraband) June 29, 2020

There's been queues outside loads of shops but it's always people going to primark that get a hard time — Rachael (@maradoddsy7) June 29, 2020

Were you ready to endure the elements today as retailers reopened?