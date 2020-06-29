Hundreds hit the streets across Scotland to queue outside stores that have been closed for the past three months.

First came queues of cars as McDonald's opened its drive-throughs, and now people rushed to the high streets as retailers were allowed to reopen their doors. 

In Glasgow, queues for the Argyle Street and Sauchiehall Street Primark snaked around the city centre from the early hours of the morning despite the pouring rain. 

HeraldScotland: Primark in Argyle Street, GlasgowPrimark in Argyle Street, Glasgow

Long lines were also seen at the Princes Street store in Edinburgh and Union Street branch in Aberdeen as enthusiastic shoppers returned to stores for the first time in months. 

Retailers were officially allowed to reopen this morning as part of further easing of lockdown restrictions during phase two of the Government's plans. 

But the enthusiasm of some shoppers left people divided. 

However, while some were willing to withstand rain, others were not completely on board with the idea. 

However, others slammed the abundance of "snide" comments about the queues.

Were you ready to endure the elements today as retailers reopened? 