KEVIN McKenna makes some interesting observations regarding the political class at Holyrood ("Is independence too much for some career politicians?", The Herald, June 27).
For me it begs the question why should we have a political class in a democracy in the first place? A "class" of people will, by definition, tend to preserve itself possibly at the expense of other considerations. In respect of elected representatives this is unacceptable. As electors we must make sure that our elected representatives serve the electors' interest and not their own interests. Our parliaments should be populated by people of conviction who want to be there to serve the public as best they can. Their motivation should be civic duty not personal gain.
Scotland could lead the way in democratising our democracy by limiting the remuneration of elected members to around the current average salary circa £35,000-£40,000 per annum. Their expenses regime should be the same as that which exits in local government as should their disciplinary procedures. Crucially MSPs (and MPs) should be limited to two terms only. This would go some way to ensuring that those who put themselves up for election do so out of a desire for public service rather than self-interest. It would also revitalise the elected chamber(s) with new people from the real world with fresh ideas and contemporary views.
A consequential of such a system would almost certainly have a welcome negative effect on the spectacular salaries of some in public bodies such as university principals, local/national government senior staff, public broadcasting etc. This "levelling down" could be accompanied by a "levelling up" for those who deserve it. The future world after the Covid-19 episode should reflect the worth of the real contributors to society; those who very quickly became apparent at the outbreak of the virus. These are the people who deserve a proper reward for the work that they do.
Elected public service is a vocation, not a career. Why does an elected representative require or need more money than the people they ostensibly serve?
Don Ferguson, Kirkintilloch.
