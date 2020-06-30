KEVIN McKenna makes some interesting observations regarding the political class at Holyrood ("Is independence too much for some career politicians?", The Herald, June 27).

For me it begs the question why should we have a political class in a democracy in the first place? A "class" of people will, by definition, tend to preserve itself possibly at the expense of other considerations. In respect of elected representatives this is unacceptable. As electors we must make sure that our elected representatives serve the electors' interest and not their own interests. Our parliaments should be populated by people of conviction who want to be there to serve the public as best they can. Their motivation should be civic duty not personal gain.