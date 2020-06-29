Animal lovers flocked to Scotland's zoos and safari parks today as they reopened following new lockdown guidelines.

The easing of lockdown restrictions meant that places such as Edinburgh Zoo, Blair Drummond and the Highland Wildlife Park were allowed to welcome visitors for the first time in months.

The parks have introduced new safety procedures such as one-way systems, screens and social distancing guidelines to ensure public safety.

Blair Drummond, based near Stirling, is open today and tomorrow to members only and then the general public will be able to pre-book slots to visit later in the week.

Edinburgh Zoo are also offering £5 ‘Go Safe packs’ which feature a disposable face mask, a pack of tissues and a mini 60ml hand sanitiser upon entry.