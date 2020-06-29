Thousands of reusable face masks and scrubs have been sewn by community volunteers for NHS staff in Scotland.

Frontline staff at NHS Tayside are set to benefit from 10,000 face masks and 5000 scrubs from a collaboration between NHS Tayside, The University of Dundee, local industry and local volunteers.

A quick deadline turnaround on scrubs meant volunteers could turn their attention to face coverings for frontline NHS staff to use when in public spaces.

Consultant surgeon Rodney Mountain, who helped organise the scrubs project, said: “On behalf of our staff I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Dundee University scrub team, to Halley Stevensons and to each and every person who gave up their time to sew the 10,000 face coverings for us.”

The new face coverings, created using the Tayside Teal fabric produced by local textile company Halley Stevensons, are currently being distributed to NHS sites across Tayside.

The face coverings can be used in non-clinical areas of hospitals where physical distancing is more challenging, such as hospital shops or other communal areas. 

Staff can also wear them outside of work such as on public transport or in shops.