The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the worst could be still to come in the battle against Covid-19, and that the pandemic is not even close to being over.

The warning comes six months of from the coronavirus outbreak.

Head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus would infect many more people if governments did not start to implement the right policies.

Dr Tedros told a virtual briefing on Monday: "We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.

READ MORE: WHO praises Scotland's 'promising' minimum alcohol pricing

"Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up.

"With 10 million cases now and half a million deaths, unless we address the problems we've already identified at WHO, the lack of national unity and lack of global solidarity and the divided world which is actually helping the virus to spread... the worst is yet to come," he said.

"I'm sorry to say that, but with this kind of environment and conditions we fear the worst."

Over 10 million cases have been recorded worldwide since coronavirus emerged in China late last year, with over 500,000 deaths. Half the world's cases have been in the US and Europe.