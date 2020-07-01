AFTER more than 40 years, it remains one of the most instantly recognisable slogans and logos in the world. Milton Glaser, the creator of the iconic 'I Love New York’, has passed away at the age of 91, but the influence of his creation endures.

It’s so simple?

Indeed, its success surprised even Glaser himself, who said in 2011: “I’m flabbergasted by what happened to this little, simple nothing of an idea”.

He created it in a cab?

The graphic designer, who died following a stroke at his home in New York last Friday - his 91st birthday - doodled the design on the back of an envelope in red crayon for the New York Chamber of Commerce in 1976, for free. The final logo was set in a rounded font, aptly named ‘American Typewriter’, with the 'love' in the visual replaced by a red heart and the letters 'NY' used to represent the city.

It had a huge impact?

New York in the 1970s had a reputation as dark and dangerous with no-go areas aplenty and the ‘I love NY’ icon is credited with helping turn this around. The original design on the envelope is now in the Museum of Modern Art in the city.

It’s one of the most successful campaigns of all time?

Glaser, who started drawing at 12-years-old, had expected the campaign to last a couple of months, but decades, on, it is still in use and remains as instantly recognisable as the Empire State Building as a symbol of New York; appearing on souvenirs and brochures. It is still the official slogan advertising the city.

September 11, 2001?

Following the terrorist attacks in New York, Glaser tweaked his design to feature a dark bruise on the heart and the slogan, ‘I Love NY More Than Ever’, that popped up all over the city.

Glaser?

Born in the Bronx on June 26, 1929, Glaser became one of the most well known designers in America. His other stand-out offerings include the 1966 psychedelic Bob Dylan poster, packaged with his greatest hits album, featuring the singer in profile, with his curly hair replaced by streams of colour.

Speaking to the New York Times in 2001, he said of the poster: “It took on a life of its own, showing up in films, magazines, whatever…It did not die, as such forms of ephemera usually do”.

His other work?

Also one of the founders of New York Magazine, Glaser Known designed DC comic's ‘bullet’ logo, featuring off-kilter DC letters with four stars. It was in use from 1976 till 2005. He also designed more than 400 posters in his career, including artwork for the final season of the TV series “Mad Men” in 2014.

But it is for ‘| love NY’ for which he will be remembered?

He told New York website Gothamist in 2017: “To this day I can’t walk down the street without seeing it four, five, six times. Partly I think it endures because it was never just a marketing device, even if it was part of a campaign to promote tourism. It was an expression of how people felt about New York during a very, very tough time in the late ’70s. We wanted to let the world know that we still loved this city. It was emotional, and it was real”.

Glasgow’s miles better?

During the early 1980s, Glasgow’s Lord Provost told Struthers Advertising agency that he wanted a campaign just like ‘I Love New York’ and was rewarded with the ‘Glasgow’s miles better’ slogan, with the words wrapped around the bright yellow figure of Mr Happy. It too became one of the most successful city rebrands to date.