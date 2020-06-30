Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear wellies.

From sea to plate, Scotland’s seafood industry is working extremely hard, adapting to new guidelines and developing new ways to supply fresh, nutritious seafood to consumers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Seafood Scotland, the national trade and marketing body for the Scottish seafood industry.

With upwards of 80% of Scotland’s catch normally being exported internationally, the sector and the communities which depend on the sea for their livelihoods have been particularly impacted.

But their survival is critical, and luckily for us in Scotland, we can help – simply by taking advantage of their supply of fresh seafood, which is an important part of our healthy diet.

Normally around 60% of the fish we eat in Scotland is imported from abroad, but the current situation has caused a surge in demand from Scottish consumers who want to eat ‘their own’ seafood. And seafood businesses have taken the bait.

Scottish seafood businesses have quickly developed new distribution networks closer to home, with some delivering direct to the doorsteps of their local communities.

Scottish consumers have fast, fresh and widespread access to some of the finest seafood in the world, and it’s at times like these when they are really showing their loyalty to home-grown businesses, checking labels and demanding Scottish when they shop.

CHOOSE THE FRESHEST

IT’S not hard to find some of the best seafood in the world, right on our doorstep.

Supermarkets across the country stock a wide range, just check the label to make sure its Scottish.

Your local fishmonger is a true seafood hero, and under present circumstances, many have established delivery services so you can have the finest seafood, packed with essential vitamins and omega-3s, delivered direct to your door.

For those who live near a fishing port, check to see if any local fishing businesses are selling direct to the public from the boat or pier-side – you can’t get any fresher!

To find suppliers near you, visit Scotland Food & Drink’s ‘Support Local’ directory at foodanddrink.scot/support-local/

​---------------------------------------------

SEAFOOD HEROES

LOCH Duart is a small, independent Scottish salmon farming company, rearing salmon in the northwest of Scotland for 20 years.

Farms are located in the communities of Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides, raising salmon in the clear waters of beautiful areas.

A cut above: Chefs get to work on a fillet of finest Loch Duart salmon

Matthew Hurst manages the company’s international sales, spreading the word of Loch Duart’s ethos and high-quality fish overseas, while Patrick

Evans, Scottish food ambassador, promotes the product and brand at home. “The Scottish seafood sector is dynamic, friendly, and has a real community spirit,” says Patrick.

“When I chat to chefs, catering students and other suppliers from around the country, everyone is willing to share advice.”

“People might be surprised to learn that there are a lot of young people in the industry, and many of us have a common goal – to promote Scottish seafood,” says Matthew.

“Scotland’s seafood is the best in the world, after all, and we don’t just pay lip service to that. In my role, I’m lucky enough to travel the world and share our story with as many people as possible.”

Whether travelling in Scotland or around the world, Matthew and Patrick have noticed one thing in particular that continually resonates with the people they meet. “The Scottish name – our seafood’s provenance – is worth its weight in gold no matter where you are in the world,” says Patrick.

“Consumers are also more environmentally aware these days and have an interest in the sustainability and traceability of their products.”

“We’ve made sustainability and the environment a big priority at Loch Duart,” adds Matthew.

----------------------------------------

SEAFOOD MYTHS

THERE are many myths surrounding seafood – here are a few of the most common, and the reasons why they need not be a barrier to enjoying Scottish seafood at home ...

Seafood is too expensive: Like any protein, there are expensive varieties and value alternatives. By trying a range of fish, it is easy to feed a family tasty, nutritious seafood a couple of times a week.

Seafood is difficult to cook: Of course, some fancy recipes will challenge even the most accomplished home cooks. However, for a basic white fish dish try creating a tinfoil parcel, adding a fillet of fish, a couple of slices of lemon or lime and some herbs, sealing and steaming in a hot pan for five minutes, and voila – a tasty, healthy dish is on the table.

There’s not enough fish in the sea: Scotland’s fishing industry is one of the world leaders in sustainability and the entire industry works together to protect resources, stocks and the marine environment for generations of fishermen to come.

---------------------------------------

RECIPE: Salmon baked in a salt crust

INGREDIENTS

1kg piece of whole salmon (cut from the middle) or one whole salmon 1kg in weight

1.5kg of table salt

4 egg whites

500g gnocchi

1/2 a glass of white wine

2 dessert spoons of pesto

100g garden peas

200ml double cream

parmesan shavings

Serves 4

METHOD

Combine the salt with the egg white until it has the texture of wet sand.

Put a sheet of greaseproof paper on an ovenproof dish (bigger in size than your salmon). Add a 1cm layer of the salt mix on the greaseproof paper.

Place the salmon on the layer of salt and then pack the rest of the salt mix over the salmon, pressing down to compact it and ensure the fish is completely concealed. Place the fish in a pre-heated oven at 220oC for 18-20 minutes.

While the fish is cooking, boil a pan of salted water and cook the gnocchi as directed on the packet.

In a separate pan, warm the cream with the wine and the pesto. Cook gently for about five minutes then add the peas and cook for another couple of minutes.

Drain the gnocchi and add to the sauce.

Remove the fish from the oven, the crust should now be hard. Tap it once very firmly with the back of a knife and you should be able to remove it in large pieces to reveal the perfectly cooked salmon inside.

Slice the skin and peel off the salmon. Lift salmon out and cut into pieces. Serve with gnocchi and parmesan shavings