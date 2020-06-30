Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.
The entertainer was best known as the creator, producer, writer and actor on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s.
According to TMZ, Reiner died on Monday night at his Beverley Hills home surrounded by family.
His publicist confirmed the news to Variety and said that Reiner had died of natural causes.
In his career, he was awarded some of the industries top honours including nine Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and The Mark Twain Prize.
