One of the victims of a stabbing in Glasgow that left six injured, including a police officer, has been discharged from hospital.
The patient, whose age and name are unknown, is the first to leave hospital since the attack last Friday, which saw police shoot 28-year-old attacker Badreddin Abadlla Adam.
Roads surrounding the Park Inn on West George Street where the attack took place reopened for the first time on Tuesday morning.
Police Scotland have now confirmed that one patient has been discharged, while one remains in a critical but stable condition and four were in a stable condition.
READ MORE: Mears move all asylum seekers from hotel
Speaking at a Scottish Police Authority meeting on Tuesday, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "Friday demonstrated visibly the officers of Police Scotland once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens and do their duty.
"I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness, professionalism and commitment to protecting the public.
"It is disgraceful and deplorable when such attacks take place - and when officers are subjected to violence during the course of their duties.
READ MORE: Park Inn attack - Home Office says move to put asylum seekers in Glasgow hotels was for 'safety reasons'
"And I continue to have an enormous concern about assaults and attacks on police officers.
"I utterly reject any suggestion, any inference, any proposal that being attacked comes with doing the job. It does not."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.