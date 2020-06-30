A woman and child have been rushed to hospital after a car mounted a pavement in Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Morningside Road in the capital at around 2.30pm, with eyewitnesses saying a child was seen underneath a car.

Around eight police cars and two fire engines are in attendance, with ambulance crews also on the scene.

Picture: PA

Road closures are now in place and buses are being diverted from the area. A large police presence can be seen blocking Morningside Road.

A witness, who had arrived just after the car crashed, described the child as 'around three years old', and said they appeared to be partially underneath the car.

❗️Service Update❗️



Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Morningside Road and are instead diverted via Balcarres Street, Craighouse Gardens, Grey Loan and Colinton Road until further notice.



Find out more here ➡️ https://t.co/bRfq0kE7bm — Lothian Buses (@on_lothianbuses) June 30, 2020

A witness, who asked not to be named, said: "I just have his or her little wellies stuck in my head which had fallen off.

"The child appeared to be partially under the car and appeared to be breathing when I was there.

"The other party was a female who appeared to be the child's mother.

"She had cuts to her arm and face and was bleeding."

Picture: PA

Police have confirmed that the woman and child have been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, police received a report of a road traffic crash involving a car and two pedestrians outside St Columba's Hospice charity shop in Morningside Road, Edinburgh.

“A woman and young child have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Traffic diversions are in place.

“Police enquiries are ongoing."