WE do not hold your ordinary person of Chinese origin accountable for the awful things China does to the Uigurs and to dissenters of any kind. We do not believe that the average Russian should be held accountable for the doings of the Russian State, its Novichok, its suppression of independent thought, its murder of journalists. Nor do we interpret criticism of these regimes, well-founded or not, as indicative of hatred of Chinese people, or of Russians.

I am Jewish by birth and by upbringing but live in the belief that whatever Maxine Peake wrote about Israel, its police, its conspiracies, its network of support all over the place, whether factually correct or not, and whatever Rebecca Long-Bailey retweeted, is nothing whatsoever to do with me. But Sir Keir Starmer and others who believe that such comments are anti-Semitic are implying that because of being Jewish, I am somehow implicated. Indeed the belief that Jews in general are somehow associated with Israel and are under attack if the actions of the Israeli State are attacked is itself anti-Semitic. Anti-Semitic and racist, because it implies that the ethnicity of someone Jewish, not their citizenship, or their own views on the world is their defining characteristic, and that this ethnicity necessarily associates them with Israel.